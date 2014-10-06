Rock of Gibraltar 1-ounce silver £15 coin available

A 2014 Royal 1-ounce silver £15 coin features Queen Elizabeth II and the famous Rock of Gibraltar, right, on the obverse. The coat of arms of Gibraltar’s government is on the reverse, left.

Gibraltar has a new silver 1-ounce coin.

The 2014 Royal £15 coin, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver piece, is available in three versions: a standard, plain coin, a version with color, and another with an embedded tiny diamond. No information about finishes is available.

The coin was struck by the Austrian Mint for Gibraltar, which sells its coins through the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau. As a British Overseas Territory, Gibraltar had its designs “approved by the Palace in London,” according to the bureau.

The obverse of the Royal silver coin features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in front of the Rock of Gibraltar.

The reverse employs the official coat of arms of Gibraltar’s government. The emblem combines the British royal coat of arms (the English lion and the Scottish unicorn holding a shield) and the coat of arms of Gibraltar (an escutcheon with a castle and key).

The coin measures 37 millimeters in diameter and weighs 31.1035 grams.

In total, 8,000 of the Royal coins are available in the plain version; an additional 2,000 have color on the coat of arms. Another 500 pieces are available with a diamond (of unspecified size) inset in the coat of arms.

The plain version costs £37.45 and the colorful version is priced at £44.95. The coin with the diamond retails for £69.95.

For more information, or to order, telephone the bureau at (011) 350 200 756 62 or visit the distributor’s website.

