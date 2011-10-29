Robinson's 83rd mail-bid sale offers ancient Greek, Roman
- Published: Oct 29, 2011, 8 PM
Ancient and other early coins are offered in a mail-bid sale closing Dec. 6. Dealer Frank S. Robinson will conduct his 83rd mail sale, offering 488 lots.
The auction will feature a number of Greek coins including an Aspendos stater, a Baktrian tetradrachm of Antimachos in virtually Mint State condition, and tetradrachms of Damastion, Kyme and Selinus.
Roman coins include a Domitian sestertius, a portrait denarius of Pompey the Great, a Sabina denarius, a “platform scene” sestertius of Caracalla and a Herennius Etruscus sestertius, among many others.
The mail-bid sale also includes Byzantine and other early coins, group lots and literature. A section of items is offered at fixed prices.
For more information, contact Robinson by mail at Box 8600A, Albany, NY 12208, by telephone or fax at 518-482-2639, or by email at frank@fsrcoin.com. A full catalog, including enlarged color photos of most lots, is available at www.fsrcoin.com.
