2nd batch of Olympic coins launched: Afternoon Report
- Published: Apr 21, 2015, 10 AM
1. More Rio 2016 Olympics coins revealed
Four new designs have been added to the mix of circulating coins commemorating the upcoming 2016 Rio Olympics.
2. Court reaches decision in Langbord family double eagle case
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Langbord family, allowing them to keep their 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles which they allegedly discovered in a safe-deposit box more than a decade ago.
Full details of the case are here.
3. House of Representatives are introduced to Tubman Gold Medal Act
The bill, H.R. 1743, would posthumously award a congressional gold medal to Harriet Tubman.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:38 p.m. Tuesday:
