2nd batch of Olympic coins launched: Afternoon Report

1. More Rio 2016 Olympics coins revealed

Four new designs have been added to the mix of circulating coins commemorating the upcoming 2016 Rio Olympics.

See the new coins here.

2. Court reaches decision in Langbord family double eagle case

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Langbord family, allowing them to keep their 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles which they allegedly discovered in a safe-deposit box more than a decade ago.

Full details of the case are here.

3. House of Representatives are introduced to Tubman Gold Medal Act

The bill, H.R. 1743, would posthumously award a congressional gold medal to Harriet Tubman.

4. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:38 p.m. Tuesday:

