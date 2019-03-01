The obverse of the £2 coin for the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the reverse features an adult red-footed booby with its chick.

A new colorful coin from the Pobjoy Mint showcases the red-footed booby in, appropriately, a red titanium finish.

A new 2019 colorful titanium coin from the Pobjoy Mint shows the red-footed booby on a £2 coin for the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The red-footed booby is a large seabird that, as its name suggests, has red feet. Found extensively in tropical areas, the bird is the smallest member of the booby family at about 70 centimeters in height, but they are very powerful and agile fliers and swimmers, although their take-off and landing skills leave a lot to be desired.

The red-footed booby breeds on islands in most tropical oceans, nesting in shoreline trees and shrubs, but when not breeding it spends most of its time at sea, often following marine craft, and is rarely seen on land outside of the breeding colonies.

The reverse of the coin features an adult red-footed booby with its chick.

The obverse features the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

As titanium reacts differently with every strike, each titanium coin is technically different from the next and varies slightly in color. A lined effect present on the coins is also unique to this metal.

In addition to the titanium version, a plain Uncirculated copper-nickel edition is also available.

The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $49.

The copper-nickel coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $15.95.

Both coins are available from the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

