RCNA Convention's grading seminar filling up quickly

Attendees of the 2014 Toronto Royal Canadian Numismatic Association (RCNA) Convention in August who are interested in learning about grading and preserving coins need to act fast.

The RCNA convention, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, will feature a 14-guest grading and preservation workshop on the first day, and that workshop is already half full, according to the Calgary Numismatic Society.

It is an all-day seminar that will feature sessions with Brian Cornwell and Susan Maltby, according to the RCNA. The cost is $125 for members and $167 for nonmembers.

To attend the convention and book a spot in this and other seminars, register online.

Hosted by the North York Coin Club, the 2014 convention is being held at Delta Meadowvale Hotel and Conference Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.