RCNA cancels planned July 2020 convention, but show medal will still be issued

The Royal Canadian Numismatic Association had to cancel its 2020 convention, which was to be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Still, a limited number of show medals will be issued to commemorate the scuttled event.

With two months to go before the scheduled event, the Royal Canadian Numismatic Association has canceled its 2020 convention.

The event was scheduled to be held July 22 to 25 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“We must look first to the health and safety of our collector family, and it does not appear to us that we can hold our 2020 convention in July and uphold that obligation, which has to remain our foremost consideration,” show organizers announced May 20.

RCNA executive leaders would have announced this decision earlier, but the hotel at which the convention was to be held took the position that the organization must wait until two months before the planned start of the convention to determine if the convention could still be held, based on what was known about the COVID-19 pandemic at that date, the RCNA announced.

Persons already registered for the convention can obtain a full refund by contacting RCNA Executive Secretary Paul Johnson at info@rcna.ca or by phone at 647-401-4014.

The 2020 show medal will still be issued, but in limited mintages based on demand.

Nickel, copper, and silver versions are being issued, with those details also available from Johnson.

The RCNA remains in discussion with the auctioneer The Canadian Numismatic Company to determine details of an online-only auction later this year, with further announcements to be made as details are confirmed.

The RCNA’s 2021 convention is scheduled for Ottawa, Ontario, and organizers hope to reschedule a convention in Halifax in 2023.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter