RCMs second $20-for-$20 silver coin of 2014 honors bobcat

The Royal Canadian Mints series of silver $20 coins available at face value continues March 4 with the Bobcat coin.

Designed by artist Ken Ryan, the reverse shows a bobcat lunging at the viewer of the coin. The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is on the obverse.

As with recent releases in the program, the mintage limit is 225,000 pieces.

Struck in .9999 fine silver, the Specimen Finish coin weighs 7.96 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter.

The RCM imposes a limit of three coins per household; the coins are available at face value plus varied shipping costs.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468 or visit its website, www.mint.ca.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins also carry the coin as distributors for the RCM.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 204-489-9112 or visit www.gatewestcoin.com.

Visit Talismans website at www.talismancoins.com or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.