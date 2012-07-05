RCMS releases Track & Price software

RCMS Inc. in Naples, Fla., has released its Track & Price pricing software for U.S. coins from 1793 to the present.

This newly released software tracks more than 2.2 million auction results, plus other data.

The release of Track & Price for Coins is a major accomplishment,” said Sandy Bashover, founder and developer of Track & Price, and a paper money and coin collector for more than 50 years. “Dozens of collectors have asked me for this over the last few years and I’m excited to release it,” he said.

The new software is a follow-up to Track & Price, which was developed for paper money, and which, according to Bashover, is used by hundreds of dealers, along with all the major auction houses including Heritage Auctions, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, Spink-Smythe and Lyn Knight to assist in their cataloging. According to the company, Track & Price is a “comprehensive inventory software” that provides census and auction results for large-size type notes, national bank notes, small-size notes, fractionals and Colonials.

Currently, Track & Price for Coins has “accurate, up-to-date pricing” for more than 2.2 million U.S. coins from 1793 through 2011. Auction results include prices realized, source info, grade, 35+ author reference attribution numbers, and more.

Collectors can download a free, 30-day fully loaded trial of the software at www.trackandprice.com. Reduced pricing is available at $35 for auction results, a 30 percent savings.

The software can be purchased at three levels that range from auction results alone, to the addition of coin comments and coin author references. A Track & Price subscription includes one year of updates and enhancements, and data is updated with the latest auction results and census information every three months, according to the firm.

For more information visit www.trackandprice.com. ¦