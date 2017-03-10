The Royal Canadian Mint has issued new bullion coins

The Canadian lynx streaks across the design on Canada’s newest Predator series of 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 bullion coins, while an elk bellows on 2017 coin for Call of the Wild .99999 fine gold $200 coin series.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s latest issue in the Call of the Wild 1-ounce .99999 fine gold $200 coin program celebrates the elk. Unlike many bullion coins, this is protected inside a capsule on a card.

Canadian wildlife continues to dominate the nation’s new bullion coin designs.

The Royal Canadian Mint on March 9 announced the latest themes for its Predator 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 bullion coin, and its Call of the Wild .99999 fine gold $200 coin series.

The lynx is the latest animal honoree in the limited mintage silver bullion series, and the elk appears on the newest issue of the purest gold bullion coin in the world.

Both these coins have now been shipped to the Mint’s network of official bullion distributors, the RCM said March 9.

The 2017 Lynx coin is the second in the RCM’s Predator series of silver bullion pieces. The coin features the Canadian lynx contrasted against a background of precise radial lines. This illustration is the work of acclaimed Canadian coin designer and nature illustrator Emily Damstra.

This new silver bullion coin will be produced to a maximum mintage of 500,000 pieces.

The 2017 Elk coin is the latest in the series of coins that feature the highest denomination face value for a 1-ounce gold bullion coin in the world.

The coin’s reverse is designed by Canadian artist Pierre Leduc, who illustrates a majestic elk, backed by lines representing the sound waves of his distinct bugle.

This gold bullion coin is presented in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity signed by the RCM’s chief assayer.

The coin will be produced to demand.

Both of these 2017 bullion coins feature the addition of a micro-engraved maple leaf Mint mark for enhanced security.

In addition, the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of each coin.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world’s major issuers of bullion coins, the RCM does not sell bullion directly to the public. Interested buyers will have to contact a bullion dealer to order these new bullion coins. A full list of dealers is available at the Mint's website.