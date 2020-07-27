RCM medal sales raise $100,000 for food charity

Sales of a medal from the Royal Canadian Mint have generated a $100,000 Canadian donation so far to a charity in Canada.

On July 21 the RCM announced the donation, which is fueled by sales of its 2020 Recognition medal, a wearable medal to honor those serving others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nickel-plated steel medals went on sale June 29, right before Canada Day

The donation is the first of what the RCM hopes is several to be made to the Breakfast Club of Canada Emergency Fund in support of children and families who are facing food insecurity now and in the months to come, due to the pandemic.

The medals weigh 6.04 grams and measure 21.95 millimeters in diameter, the same size and slightly heavier than the current Jefferson 5-cent coin

“At a time when many Canadians cannot give a hug or say ‘thanks’ in person, these medals are a tangible way for people to express their appreciation, while raising money for an organization fighting childhood hunger,” the RCM said.

Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, said, “I am deeply touched by the response of Canadians to this project that has been a personal labour of love for the employees of the Royal Canadian Mint. The $100,000 donation we are making today to Breakfast Club is just a start and I look forward to increasing this donation as people continue to recognize those who they feel deserve a medal.”

The medal includes a magnet, so that it can be worn with either side on display.

One side depicts a heart and maple leaf icon representing the collective spirit of Canadians and symbolize Canadians coming together in embrace to help those in need. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada’s strong heartbeat. The second side represents Canadians’ grateful spirit. The heart in the center of the group symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for essential workers.

Microtext is used to represent the thankful voices of a nation.

The medals are available “while supplies last” for $9.95 Canadian with free delivery in Canada. To order, visit the RCM at www.mint.ca.

