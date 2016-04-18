RCM issues eighth silver $100 coin in Wildlife series

The Royal Canadian Mint has released the eighth silver $100 coin in the Wildlife in Motion series of coins sold at face value.

The eighth silver $100 coin in Canada’s Wildlife in Motion series celebrates the orca.

The $100 coin, which is sold at its face value of $100 Canadian, features a design by Canadian wildlife artist Trevor Tennant on the reverse.

The killer whale (Orcinus orca), commonly referred to as the orca, is a toothed whale belonging to the oceanic dolphin family, of which it is the largest member. Killer whales are found in all oceans, from the frigid Arctic and Antarctic regions to tropical seas. They are able to reach speeds in excess of 30 knots, making them the world’s fastest sea mammals.

Connect with Coin World:

The Matte Proof .9999 fine silver coin show two orcas swimming just off the coast of British Columbia, a baby calf leaping above the water while the mother keeps its offspring protectively in view. The rugged and mountainous forested terrain of the Pacific Northwest appears in the background.

The orcas’ characteristic markings, the choppy water surface, and the lush forested background are lent extraordinary detail through the use of various engraving and finishing techniques.

The obverse features the current effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin weighs 31.83 grams, measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

The Royal Canadian Mint offers the coins to buyers in Canada and the United States only, with a limit of three per household.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin at the fixed price of $84.95 U.S. each.

Quantity discounts are available; the coins are $83.95 each when buying from five to nine examples, and $82.95 each when buying 10 or more.

To order the coins, visit the distributor website.