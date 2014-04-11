RCM issues Canada’s first ‘$50 for $50’ coin

The Royal Canadian Mint has launched a new program offering a silver coin at its face value — the polar bear is the inaugural theme for the Wildlife Conservation “$50 for $50” coin.

Following the success of the Royal Canadian Mint’s “$20 for $20” coin program and the nascent “$100 for $100” program, the RCM on April 2 announced another similar offering, a silver $50 coin sold at its face value.

The 2014 Wildlife Conservation Polar Bear .999 fine silver coin bears a Matte Proof finish and is limited to mintage of 100,000 coins. It contains 15.87 grams (half-ounce) of silver and measures 34 millimeters in diameter.

The inaugural issue in the Wildlife Conservation “$50 for $50” series features Emily Damstra’s design of an Arctic polar bear on the reverse.

With its multiple programs offering silver coins at face value, the RCM demonstrates that many collectors like to buy coins with a built-in floor for their value.

So far, the RCM has issued 12 coins in the “$20 for $20” program (with mintage limits ranging from 200,000 to 250,000 pieces per design), and three coins in the $100 Wildlife in Motion series, which are limited to mintages of 50,000 coins per design.

The new $50 coin is available to addresses in Canada and the United States, with an order limit of three coins per household. Shipping is $2.99 per order for those to the United States.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468 or visit its website, www.mint.ca.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins also carry the coin as distributors for the RCM.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 204-489-9112 or visit www.gatewestcoin.com.

Visit Talisman’s website at www.talismancoins.com or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.