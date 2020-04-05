RCM closes Ottawa facility for at least 14 days

The Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa, seen in this 2015 file photo, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in the numismatic hobby.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced March 25 that it would close down production and shipping of its collector coins for two weeks.

“In an effort to keep our people safe and #FlattenTheCurve against the spread of COVID-19, we have implemented a temporary suspension of production and shipping of our collector coins until further notice,” according to a statement from the RCM. “We will maintain ongoing communication with our customers through this trying time. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Orders may still be placed but they are being held until shipping operations resume.

Collector and bullion coins are produced at the Mint’s Ottawa facility.

Alex Reeves, senior manager of public affairs for the RCM, told Coin World that the closure also affects bullion production.

“While the supply of bullion coins is currently limited, we are fulfilling all the orders we can,” he said in a statement. “We are also continuing to fully secure our facilities, operate the refinery and allow for the receipt and withdrawal of available products. We are still providing liquidity to refinery and pool customers in the way of large cast bar products, but we are not producing any minted products for the time being.”

Auctions, shows delayed

The global pandemic also forced U.S.-based auction firm Daniel Frank Sedwick (which specializes in world coins, specifically Spanish colonial and shipwreck pieces) to move its auction No. 27 from April 29 and 30 to May 27 and 28.

Multiple auction houses in Europe have delayed their auctions; a list of many changes can be found at Sixbid.com.

