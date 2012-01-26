Rare South African Coins highlight $9 million NYINC
- Published: Jan 26, 2012, 7 PM
A pair of South African rarities led all lots as Heritage’s first auction of 2012 brought in over $9 million in New York, January 2 and 3. All prices include a 15% Buyer’s Premium.
South African numismatics is hot, and the prices in this auction show why. Atop the auction results was lot 25093, a unique bronze 1928-SA pattern sovereign. Graded Matte Proof 64 by NGC, this coin appealed to countless collectors worldwide – collectors of sovereigns, patterns, George V coinage, or simply super-rare coins. Estimated at $40,000-$50,000, this coin realized $184,000 when bidding ended. Right behind this rarity was lot 25061, a spectacular proof 5 shilling piece dated 1892 and graded Proof 66 Cameo by NGC. This beauty from the Orange River Collection is one of an estimated mintage of only 25 pieces and perhaps the finest we have ever seen. With a final price of $161,000, it roughly doubled the pre-auction estimate.
Two other numismatic hotbeds contributed the next three results from this auction. From Brazil, a pair of extremely rare 6400 Reis coins from 1827 – one from the Rio mint and one from Bahia – realized $143,750 and $126,500 respectively. From Australia came a very rare 1919 George V copper-nickel pattern Kookaburra penny, a choice and original piece that sold for $86,250.
For more information, please see Heritage’s website at www.HA.com/coins.
