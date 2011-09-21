Rare Italian gold coin tops Gadoury's Oct. 1 sale

A rare circa 1590 to 1627 gold 2-doppie coin issued by Federico Landi, whose family ruled Compiano near Parma, leads all lots in Editions Victor Gadoury’s Oct. 1 auction in Monaco.

A rare gold coin from a long-ago ruler in Italy highlights Editions Victor Gadoury’s Oct. 1 ancient and world coin auction in Monaco.

The undated (circa 1590 to 1627) gold 2-doppie coin is one of two known to exist, according to the auction firm, though another auction house, Numismatic Ars Classica, reports that four are known, with two in private hands. Regardless, the coin is rare in any condition.

The coin was issued by Federico Landi, whose family ruled Compiano near Parma for more than 400 years.

The example in the Gadoury auction is in Extremely Fine condition and has an estimate of 50,000 (about $68,417 U.S.).

The gold 2-doppie coin joins 586 other lots issued from antiquity to modern times, to be offered for sale at the Hotel Hermitage at Place Beaumarchais.

Other highlights include rare Roman bronze medallions, bronze coins struck in connection with the first Roman Republic and world coins from countries ranging from A to Z, with larger sections of Chinese, Russian and Spanish coins.

The auction precedes the Coin Fair of Monaco, which is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The catalog may be viewed at the firm’s website, www.gadoury.com.

To bid, or for more information, write to Editions Victor Gadoury, 57, rue Grimaldi, MC98000 – Monaco, telephone it at (011) 00 377 93 25 12 96, fax it at (011) 00 377 93 50 13 39 or email it at contact@gadoury.com. ¦