Rare gold coin from Czechoslovakia leads bidding in Künker sale

A 1938 gold 5 ducat coin from Czechoslovakia realized a hammer price of €110,000 (about $152,623 U.S.) exactly 11 times its pre-sale estimate.

A 1938 gold 5-ducat coin of Czechoslovakia led bidding in Fritz Rudolph Künker’s auction No. 245 on March 10 and 11, 2014.

The coin, one of 56 examples produced, is “About Mint State” and realized a hammer price of €110,000 (about $152,623 U.S.) against an estimate of €10,000 (about $13,875 U.S.).

The buyer’s fees vary depending on lot and location of the winning bidder, but may range from 15 to 23 percent and is not reflected in totals here.

The estimate was not far off the $20,000 U.S. value (about €14,475) in the 2013 edition of the Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler (edited by George Cuhaj, with values by Tom Michael), but the results show a stronger market than either figure recognized.

The coin’s obverse shows the national coat of arms as well as a lime tree branch. Saint Wenceslas appears on the reverse with the lettering HEDEJ ZAHYNOUTI NAM I BUDOUCIM, which translates to “Do not let us or our descendants perish.”

The coin sold in an auction of gold coins, Russian coins and coins of the German Empire since 1871, one of four auctions conducted by the firm across five days (March 10 to 14) in Osnabrück. Together all four sales (in total containing 6,129 lots) realized a hammer price of about €8.75 million (about $12.1 million dollars U.S.).

Results and catalogs of the firm’s spring auctions may be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.kuenker.de. For more details, telephone the firm at (011) 49 541 96 20 or email it at service@kuenker.de.