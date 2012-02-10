Rare German coin tops Kuenker December sale

An 1872 gold 20-mark piece of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha realized a record price of €149,500 ($196,778 U.S) in a Dec. 13 and 14 auction.

German auction firm Fritz Rudolph Künker had to add a series of two auctions in late 2011 to its longstanding schedule to handle the demand for coins.

The firm, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2011, conducted auctions No. 199 and 200 on Dec. 13 and 14, realizing an estimated €3,105,000 (about $4,106,600 in U.S. funds), counting the 15 percent buyer’s fee. Two associate firms, Numisart Roland Michel and Mages GmbH, assisted Künker in two days worth of auctions in Osnabrück.

Leading both auctions was an 1872 gold 20-mark piece of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. Struck for Duke Ernst II, the About Brilliant Uncirculated coin realized a record price of €149,500 ($196,778 U.S) against a €75,000 estimate.

Sale No. 199, offering “Coins of the Ottoman Empire,” was conducted Dec. 13, offering about 900 lots, the first of three parts of what the firm said is the most comprehensive Ottoman collection (the latter two to be sold in summer and autumn 2012).

Leading the Ottoman collection was an A.H. 1327 (circa 1909 to 1910) gold 500-kurush coin issued under Muhammad V on the city visit to Manastir. Cataloged as Krause-Mishler 807 in the Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler, the coin was one of 20 examples minted; it realized €41,400 ($55,017 U.S.).

Sale No. 200 was divided into several parts: the Vogel Collection (Hamburg, Part I), German gold coins, a complete collection of German Empire gold coins, and paper money.

All 149 lots from the German gold coin segment and all 420 lots of German Empire gold coins were sold.

A highlight from the German Empire gold section was the 1908-J gold 20-mark coin from Hamburg. Described in the auction catalog as grading About BU, the example in the auction is the only example on the market. It realized €126,500 ($166,504 U.S.).

The complete catalog and results may be viewed online through the firm’s website, www.kuenker.de, or through www.sixbid.com.

For more information, email the business at service@kuenker.de or telephone it at (011) 49 541 96 20. ¦