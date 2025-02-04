Rare circa 1600 Netherlands coin certified after sale

Professional Coin Grading Service graders recently encapsulated a circa 1600 Dutch gold coin that was designed to look like an English Elizabeth I sovereign. The Netherlands Kampen Double Rose noble is an extremely rare gold coin. With perhaps five or six known examples, one sold for $195,500 at auction before it was submitted for grading. The exquisite example, attributed as an FR-155 Vanhoudt-1575 variety, was graded PCGS Mint State 63.

“We’re always thrilled when collectors and dealers submit their coins for grading after purchasing them at auction,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “It’s often the case that the true value of a coin becomes more apparent only after they have been graded.”

Sabin noted PCGS receives many crossover and raw-to-encapsulated submissions of coins that recently crossed the block. “In this situation, we were pleased to have the opportunity to review this stunning and historic gold coin from the Netherlands.”

This circa 1600 Netherlands Kampen Double Rose noble has a real story to tell. “The reason why the Dutch made nobles — and multiple nobles, as in this case — was in imitation of English coinage of the time period primarily in order to buy wool and other items from the English,” explained Ryan White of Liberty Coin Galleries, the firm that submitted the coin for encapsulation at PCGS. “They found that if they produced a coin of a similar size, weight, and appearance as the English examples, they could more easily trade with English. As most people were illiterate at the time, the differences in the legends were usually overlooked.”

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White elucidated that the coin exists in three different weights, all examples of which are “very scarce.” He went on to add that “this is considered one of the finest and most artistic of all Dutch coinage of the time.”

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