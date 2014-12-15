Rare Anhwei province silver dollar leads Nov. 30 Champion auction

A rare 1898 silver dollar from Anhwei Province realized $112,100 U.S., including the 15 percent buyer’s fee, in a Nov. 30 auction in Macau.

A rare 1898 silver dollar from Anhwei Province, graded Mint State 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized $112,100, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee, in a recent auction.

The coin was one of the highlights in Champion Hong Kong Auctions’ Nov. 30 auction in Macau. It was purchased by an online buyer in the United States, according to Michael Chou, president of iAsure, parent company to Champion Hong Kong Auctions.

A mint was founded in Anhwei Province in the city of Anking in Year 23 (1897), and it issued coins only for two years before being shuttered.

Coinage of the Anhwei Mint “generally remains scarce to rare, suggesting rather small mintages,” according to the catalog.

The silver quality of Anhwei Province silver coins was “uneven,” especially compared to those coins produced by the Kwangtung Mint, according to Eduard Kann, in Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins (Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum), which is one possible explanation for the short-lived minting experiment, according to the auction catalog.

The auction overall realized $1,595,523.50, including the fee.

