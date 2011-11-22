Rare 1928 silver pattern of warlord stars in auction

A rare 1928 silver pattern dollar of Manchurian warlord Chang Tso Lin stars in the Dec. 1 auction from Champion Hong Kong Auctions. The coin is notable for the borders created from stars that appear on both sides of the coin.

One of the rarest of Chinese coins, a 1928 silver dollar pattern of Manchurian warlord Chang Tso Lin, highlights a Dec. 1 auction.

The auction is being conducted by Champion Hong Kong Auctions, one of three auctions in conjunction with the inaugural Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention.

The coin, which was struck shortly before the generalissimo was assassinated by the Japanese, is “the last in a series of three silver dollar pattern coins produced in 1926-28” depicting the leader.

The coins are believed to have been struck at the Tientsin (Tianjin) Mint. What is notable on this example is the border created from stars on each side of the coin. “Such fine work requires great skill, indicating that this coin is the product of a first class mint.”

A similar border was employed on a version struck in gold, but the other silver patterns lack the stars.

Listed as in About Uncirculated condition, the coin has an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 in U.S. funds.

The pattern is one of 500 lots offered in the Dec. 1 auction.

All lots are subject to an 18 percent buyer’s fee.

Lots are posted for free viewing online at the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english. Print catalogs may be ordered from the firm. For more information or to order catalogs, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some additional highlights:

China, Hong Kong, undated silver 50-cent pattern, Queen Victoria, design by L.C. Wyon, Krause Mishler-Pn79 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), “only two are known to exist,” this piece “the only one in private hands,” formerly in the Irving Goodman Collection, now in W&B Capital Collection, Lot 510, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 64.

China, Shenshi Province, undated (1898) silver 5-cent pattern, Heaton Mint, Lin-Ma 377 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming, edited by Ma Tak Wo), Lot 814, NGC Specimen 64.

China, Szechuan Province, circa 1903 to 1905 copper 10-cash pattern, Lot 839, NGC MS-63 red.

China, Empire, 1911 Long-Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern, LM-28, Lot 648, NGC Proof 62.

China, Empire, 1911 silver 50-cent pattern, LM-39, Lot 651, Professional Coin Grading Service Specimen 64.

China, 1914 silver dollar pattern, Yuan Shi Kai, with L. GIORGI signature, LM-67, Giorgi changed his design after being granted an audience with the president (Yuan Shi Kai) and thus the design was never issued for circulation, formerly in the W&B Capital Collection, Lot 542, NGC Mint State 63.

China, undated (1916) Flying Dragon gold dollar, Yuan Shih Kai, LM-1114, KM-Pn44, Lot 625, NGC MS-62.

China, 1929 silver dollar pattern, Sun Yat Sen, A.MOTTI.INC, LM-91, now in W&B Capital Collection, Lot 553, NGC MS-61.

China-Szechuan-Shensi Soviet, 1934 silver dollar, medium solid stars, Lot 957, About Uncirculated. ¦