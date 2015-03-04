Queen Elizabeth II and the evolution of her portrait on coins

For the last seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II's portrait has been displayed on coins all over the globe. Countries like Australia, Canada, South Africa, and of course Great Britain have honored her majesty by keeping the image up to date.

Recently on Coin World's Twitter page we took a chronological look at the portraits and effigies of Queen Elizabeth II over the years.

Notice the design, the material, as well the denominations that have been used throughout the years, all culminating in the current coin designed by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark.