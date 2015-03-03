A Royal Mint engraver designed the new Queen Elizabeth II portrait

Engraver Jody Clark and his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/5N3ld4WMHw

Engraver Jody Clark with his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/zbX6VbmgnM

Engraver Jody Clark models his design for Queen Elizabeth's coin portrait on CAD. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/l8iQ8Sqbz1

Engraver Jody Clark and his sketch of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/0vjYZKFYNb

Engraver Jody Clark sketches his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/7Ql0FsLTMP

Winning coin portrait of Queen Elizabeth by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/RyN16YGBIU

Plaster and sketch of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/zUsxxtWvEv

Plaster of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/1IDFmCEMit

Tooling for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/GCFYvHJnvp

Jody Clark's coin portrait of Queen Elizabeth on tooling cutter. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/Z0RzdIgpmt

The new definitive Britannia and engraver Jody Clark's portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/4PTPhOMfit

The fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled on March 2, 2015. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK . pic.twitter.com/HLOJDVmR3X

