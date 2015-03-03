A Royal Mint engraver designed the new Queen Elizabeth II portrait
- Published: Mar 3, 2015, 8 AM
Engraver Jody Clark and his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/5N3ld4WMHw— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Engraver Jody Clark with his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/zbX6VbmgnM— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Engraver Jody Clark models his design for Queen Elizabeth's coin portrait on CAD. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/l8iQ8Sqbz1— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Engraver Jody Clark and his sketch of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/0vjYZKFYNb— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Engraver Jody Clark sketches his design for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/7Ql0FsLTMP— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Winning coin portrait of Queen Elizabeth by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/RyN16YGBIU— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Plaster and sketch of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/zUsxxtWvEv— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Plaster of Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/1IDFmCEMit— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Tooling for Queen Elizabeth's fifth coin portrait by engraver Jody Clark. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/GCFYvHJnvp— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
Jody Clark's coin portrait of Queen Elizabeth on tooling cutter. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/Z0RzdIgpmt— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
The new definitive Britannia and engraver Jody Clark's portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK pic.twitter.com/4PTPhOMfit— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
The fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled on March 2, 2015. Image courtesy of @RoyalMintUK. pic.twitter.com/HLOJDVmR3X— Coin World (@CoinWorld) March 3, 2015
