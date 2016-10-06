Queen Elizabeth birthday coins are still being issued

The Isle of Man joins six other overseas territories honoring the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II with commemorative coins struck by the Pobjoy Mint.

The Pobjoy Mint, still under contract with the Isle of Man, struck coins for Man celebrating the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The coin issue was announced Sept. 29.

The monarch was born on April 21 (in 1926) and her official birthday celebration in 2016 was held June 11.

The Pobjoy Mint's Isle of Man coins are an Uncirculated copper-nickel crown and a Proof .925 fine silver crown coin, each with the same celebratory design.

The Isle of Man coins join birthday commemoratives struck by the Pobjoy Mint for six other overseas territories.

Queen Elizabeth II is already the longest reigning monarch in British history, and now, she has become the first to live into her tenth decade.

The queen usually spends her actual birthday privately, but the official June occasion is marked with a public ceremony.

The fete includes gun salutes in London at midday: a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park, and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

As 2016 was such a milestone birthday a thanksgiving service was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and 10,000 guests attended a large street party in London’s Mall.

The reverse of the coin features a portrait of the queen taken from her visit to the Isle of Man in 1989, along a small image of the island itself, to show her connection to the isle. In addition, the triskelion symbol for the Isle of Man overlaps the map.

The obverse of the coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both versions weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated crown has an unlimited mintage, is offered in a blue presentation pouch and retails for $16.95.

The Proof crown is encapsulated in an acrylic capsule, with a certificate of authenticity and a red box. It is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $65.



The Ascension Islands, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands are the other issuers that partnered with the Pobjoy Mint to celebrate the queen's birth anniversary.

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.