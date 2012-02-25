Proofs, scarce issues, key dates strong

Since the July 2011 analysis of the Mexican coin market, precious metals prices have made some downward movements. In the Libertad and Pre-Columbian series, prices for the more common Brilliant Uncirculated dates have softened somewhat, but Proofs and scarcer issues are more difficult to find and have retained their values.

Similarly in the circulating coinage series, the market values since the last analysis reflect downward movement. As always, the higher graded key-date coins are holding their own.

We have added a complete listing of platinum issues and the mini gold pieces of 1987 and 1988 are included in the Libertad listing.

The Banco de Mexico is expected to release several new coins this year that are intended to promote Mexican numismatics.

Travelers to Mexico should put the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City built by the Carlos Slim Foundation on their must-see list. This six-story museum opened in 2011. It houses many great pieces of art, in all formats, such as the most complete collection of Auguste Rodin statues in private hands. The museum does not charge for admission.

The museum’s numismatic collections have attracted a lot of interest since the opening. The museum holds one of the largest collections of the gold coins of Mexico, which was acquired from the Licio Lagos family.

Also on exhibit are the specimen collection of bank notes from the American Bank Note Co. and the Don Bailey Collection from the Maximilian Era. The Bailey Collection was purchased by Floyd Ganassi in 1975, who kept the collection together up to a few years ago when it was donated to the museum. Other numismatic materials are being cataloged and will be displayed later. The museum website is found at www.museosoumaya.org.

The museum is located at PlazaCarso, Av. Revolucion y Rio Magdalena – Ewle 10 Sur-Tizapan, San Angel C. P. 010090 Mexico D.F. ¦