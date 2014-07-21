Prince George silver £5 coin sells out days before first birthday

The Royal Mint's collectible Proof silver £5 coin for the first birthday of Prince George of Cambridge sold out its mintage on July 18, according to the Royal Mint.

Four days before the first birthday of Prince George of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, it was the Royal Mint that received a present.

The Royal Mint on July 21 confirmed that a Proof .925 fine silver £5 coin for the July 22 birthday of the prince, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sold out on July 18, just about one month after sales began June 16.

The coin was approved by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, and the chancellor of the Exchequer.

READ: Royal Mint celebrates Prince George’s first birthday with Proof silver £5 coin

The reverse of the coin shows the heraldic Royal Arms design. The design was originally created for Prince George’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The design echoes heraldic elements that have been seen on coinage for more than 300 years. The specific design has been featured only once on coinage since the queen’s coronation in 1953, on a £5 coin struck for the British Exhibition in New York in 1960.

The cruciform arrangement of the Royal Arms — four shields representing the nations of the United Kingdom arranged in a cross — is interspersed with floral emblems of the rose, shamrock, leek and thistle. It was seen as a modern, contemporary heraldic design when it was first created, according to the Royal Mint.

Heraldic painter Edgar Fuller designed the reverse of the coin, which was modeled by Cecil Thomas.

The obverse features the current portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley.

The coin weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The official first birthday £5 coin was priced at £80.

For more information about the Royal Mint, visit its website.

Keep up with all CoinWorld.com news and features: