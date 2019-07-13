Pride of Two Nations Two-Coin sets near authorized limits

Coin die production is explained to Lemay by Ron Harrigal, the U.S. Mint's head of design and engraving.

The U.S. Mint's coin designing process is discussed with Lemay by Joseph F. Menna, the chief engraver of the United States Mint.

The July 3 launch of sales of the U.S. version of the set at the Philadelphia Mint included signing of the certificate of authenticity by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder and the Royal Canadian Mint's president and chief executive officer, Marie Lemay.

Coin images courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint; background image by Sharon McPike, courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

After purchasing the U.S. version of the Pride of Two Nations Two-Coin set July 3 at the Philadelphia Mint, collectors had the dual language certificate of authenticity signed by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder and Marie Lemay, president and chief executive officer of the Royal Canadian Mint.

The 10,000-issue Pride of Two Nations 2019 Two-Coin set from the Royal Canadian Mint sold out within days after sales launched June 25, while the 100,000-issue counterpart set offered through the U.S. Mint reached “currently unavailable” status in less than a week after its July 3 release.

A limited, undisclosed number of both packaged versions of the set are reserved for sale for a special event during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in August in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Currently unavailable” status means the U.S. Mint stopped taking orders for the sets until order reconciliation is completed. Should more sets become available for sale after the reconciliation process, the Mint could reopen the offering.

The two versions of the sets contain the same coins — an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar and a Modified Proof 2019 Maple Leaf silver $5 coin.

The differences involve the packaging options, where positioning differs for the coins in the box, the representative national flags within the lid, and the logos of the two mints on the outside of the lid.

While offered, the U.S. set retailed for $139.95 in U.S. dollars and the Canadian version for $189.95 in Canadian dollars.

The RCM set had an online ordering limit of two sets per person while the U.S. Mint option had no ordering restrictions.

The RCM offering was recorded quickly sold out from online orders following their June 25 launch. However, as part of the U.S. Mint’s July 3 sales launch, U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder was joined at the Philadelphia Mint by Marie Lemay, RCM president and chief executive officer, to autograph the dual-language certificates of authenticity for U.S. sets purchased by customers at the Philadelphia facility.

The COAs are printed in both English and French for both packaged versions of the set.

The ANA convention, where some of both sets will be made available, is being held Aug. 13 to 17. While the its sales begun July 3 had no ordering restrictions, the U.S. Mint will likely limit individual sales at the convention.

Ryder and Lemay anticipate autographing the COAs for the sets at the convention from 1 to 3 p.m. Central Time Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15.

During her July 3 visit, Ryder accompanied Lemay through the nation’s most prolific coin factory, witnessing coin production from design through die manufacture and actual coin production, and meeting with the U.S. Mint’s engraving and production staff.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter