President Lincoln joins Queen Elizabeth II on Niue silver dollar

The Proof .999 fine silver Lincoln Memorial dollar from Niue comes packaged in a capsule and box, with a certificate and authenticity.

The first coin from a new series honoring American Monuments shows the Lincoln Memorial and, appropriately, was issued on Presidents’ Day.

On Presidents’ Day, Abraham Lincoln received a new home, on a Niue coin.

The Proof .999 fine silver dollar, specifically showing his statue in the Lincoln Memorial, is the first of a four-coin American Monuments series.

The program is being issued by SilverTowne of Winchester, Ind., which commissioned Pamp Suisse in Switzerland to strike the coins.

The American monument appears on the reverse, with the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

Michael Glass, SilverTowne’s in-house designer, coin designer and artist, created the reverse designs for the program.

The other three monuments to be featured in the program are the Jefferson Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The coins are specified to weigh 31.135 grams and measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter. Each design has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

SilverTowne is offering the coins directly and through the Coin Vault television show, as well as through another firm, Modern Coin Wholesale.

The Lincoln Memorial coin is offered in original packaging for $87.33, or graded Proof 70 and encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., with an Early Release label, for $145.58.

To order the coin, order online from Silvertowne or Modern Coin Wholesale.

Keep reading about world coins:

Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape

Veld Pond from Anglo-Boer War a major South African rarity

More from CoinWorld.com:



Mint marks in error on gold American Eagle coins, only two different coins have them



200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins



Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor



Who does the gold-coin hoard found in Israel belong to?



Record-setting 'Missing Edge Lettering' Native American $1 coin resells for more than double



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!