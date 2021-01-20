Postponed FIDEM event keeps 2020 name, with December 2021 date

Hyakudan Kaidan, a cultural asset of Tokyo featuring historic architecture, is the location of the FIDEM TOKYO 2020 Exhibition, now scheduled from Dec. 4 through 16, 2021

The new dates for the postponed Fédération Internationale de la Médaille d’Art (International Art Medal Federation) XXXVI Congress and Exhibition in Tokyo are set. The congress runs Dec. 1 to 4, 2021, with the exhibition running from Dec. 2 to 16.

The event, originally scheduled for October 2020 but postponed as concerns intensified worldwide about the ongoing COVID-19 disease outbreak, will be held at the originally planned locations.

The congress will be held at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo.

The two-week exhibition will be conducted at Hyakudan Kaidan, a building featuring historic Japanese architecture and unique rooms with individual character design, a structure considered a cultural asset of Tokyo.

The venues were approved at the 2019 interim meeting. Despite being held in calendar year 2021, the event will retain the year 2020 in its official title.

The logo for the global gathering was selected in a contest involving students of the Vantan Design Institute with the winning entry submitted by Kana Tonooka.

The current schedule includes the awards banquet and medal fair on Dec. 4.

Organizers will continue to monitor the world’s health situation to address any needs that may arise that could impact the plans.

Information about the conference is found at the FIDEM website or the Tokyo event site.

