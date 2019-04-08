Ferdinand Magellan is the latest honoree on a circulating commemorative €2 coin from Portugal.

Portugal has a rich history of global exploration and colonization. This history notably includes the circumnavigation of the globe by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Portugal will soon issue a 2019 circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrating the 500th anniversary of this famous event.

The famous sailor organized the Spanish expedition to the East Indies from 1519 to 1522, which resulting in the first circumnavigation, completed by Juan Sebastián Elcano. Magellan was killed in a battle in 1521 during the voyage.

Magellan had already reached the Malay Archipelago in Southeast Asia on previous voyages traveling east, and in reaching this area, but by traveling west, Magellan achieved a nearly complete personal circumnavigation of the globe, the first in history.

The obverse of the 2019 coin depicts Magellan with inscriptions bearing his name, the country of issue, and more details.

Each €2 ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coins weighs 8.5 grams and measure 25.75 millimeters in diameter. Their common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation has the option to issue two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing.

