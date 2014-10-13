Portugal honors family farming with €2 circulating coin

Portugal celebrates the International Year of Family Farming on circulating and collector versions of a 2014 commemorative €2 coin.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The center ring of the obverse of the coin shows hand tools typically used in traditional agriculture, together with a chicken, surrounded by pumpkins, a basket of potatoes, and other vegetables and flowers. Related legends, the Mint mark and the year date of issue also appear. The obverse was designed by Helder Batista.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

In total, 500,000 coins are due to be issued in the latter half of October, in circulation- and collector-quality versions, with most slated for circulation.

From that total mintage, a Brilliant Uncirculated version and Proof version, both issued in collector cards, have mintage limits of 10,000 pieces each.

The BU version is issued by the Portuguese State Mint at €9.74, and the Proof version, at €17.47.

To order, visit the Portuguese State Mint website.