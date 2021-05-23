Portugal honors explorer Magellan on 2021 silver issue
- Published: May 23, 2021, 11 AM
Ferdinand Magellan was among a stable of famous Portuguese explorers in the centuries when that nation was engaged in widespread global exploration.
He is the subject of the Proof 2021 .925 fine silver €7.5 coin in Portugal’s four-year series honoring his famous expedition 500 years ago. The coin program began in 2019 and continues through 2022.
The 2021 issue focuses on the island of Mactan, in the Philippines, where Magellan lived his last moments, paying a high price for his audacity.
However, the navigator’s death didn’t end his epic enterprise, which was completed in 1522 by Sebastián Elcano, the subject of the 2022 issue in the fourth and final commemorative coin dedicated to the last stage of the circumnavigation.
Design details
Luís Filipe Abreu designed the 2021 coin, which shows a close-up of the explorer on the obverse and a scene from his death on Mactan on the reverse.
The coin weighs 13.5 grams and measures 33 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces and comes packaged in a case with numbered warranty certificate.
It retails for €59 from the Portuguese State Mint.
To order, visit the firm’s website, www.incm.pt.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 22, 2021, 3 PM
First Coin University program to be held in July in San Francisco
-
US Coins May 22, 2021, 2 PM
Stack’s Bowers sale offers top-ranked ‘Short Set’ of halves from 1940s
-
World Coins May 22, 2021, 1 PM
Pobjoy Mint honors emperor angelfish in third release of 50-penny coin series
-
Paper Money May 22, 2021, 12 PM
Riksbank to sell printing machines in closed auction