Portugal honors April 25 Bridge with coin

Portugal will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 25th of April Bridge in 2016 with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Portugal’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrates a famous bridge in the nation’s capital city.

The 25 de Abril Bridge (25th of April Bridge) is a suspension bridge connecting the city of Lisbon, capital of Portugal, to the municipality of Almada on the left (south) bank of the Tejo River. It was inaugurated Aug. 6, 1966, and a train platform was added in 1999.

Because it is a suspension bridge and has similar coloring, it is often compared to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Connect with Coin World:

Until the April 25, 1974, Carnation Revolution, the bridge was known as the Salazar Bridge, for António de Oliveira Salazar, a leader in the Second Republic that was overthrown.

The obverse of the coin shows the bridge, with inscriptions listing the nation’s name and the newer name of the bridge, as well as dual dates 1966 and 2016. The designer’s name, JOSÉ AURÉLIO, appears with the Mint mark or symbol of the INCM, the Imprensa Nacional Casa de Moeda.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

In total, 500,000 coins are due for release in July.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.