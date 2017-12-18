Portugal celebrates author Raul Brandão on €2 coin

Portugal celebrates writer Raul Brandão on a new circulating commemorative €2 coin (shown), with a Proof version also available.

Portugal has honored the 150th birth anniversary of writer Raul Brandão with a circulating ringed-bimetallic commemorative €2 coin.

The obverse design shows the writer’s face, while in the left field is the inscription RAUL BRANDÃO with the years 1867 and 2017 beneath.

At the bottom right is the inscription PORTUGAL, and at the top right is the name of the designer, LUIS FILIPE DE ABREU, followed by INCM, designating the Portuguese State Mint as the producer and issuer.

Brandão was a Portuguese writer, journalist and military officer responsible for one of the most prolific and diverse body of works in the history of Portuguese literature, which would influence writers for several generations to come.

He died in 1930.

A total of 520,000 Brandão coins (Proof and circulation strikes) were issued in November. From that total, Proof examples, offered in a special card and priced at €17.22 each, are limited to a mintage of 10,000 coins.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.