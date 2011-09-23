Ponterio Hong Kong sale realizes nearly $17.7 million

An undated (1897) pattern for a silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar) from Kiangnan Province led all bidding during Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s Aug. 22 to 24 Hong Kong auction, realizing $388,375.

The strong market for Chinese material, whether it be historic or modern issues, intersecting with collections of extreme rarities, helped propel Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s Aug. 22 to 24 Hong Kong auction to $17,697,637, including the 19.5 percent buyer’s fee.

The auction of Chinese and East Asian coins and paper money was the second Hong Kong sale for the house, the world coin division of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Rick Ponterio, executive vice president, said: “The demand of the Chinese and Asian numismatic market is truly sensational and shows no signs of waning any time soon. We are greeted with tremendous enthusiasm from very eager collectors and there is a wealth of inventory looking to trade hands.”

The auction included the Chin Family Collection, the Frank Robinson Collection and part two of the Wa She Wong Collection, all of which shared a focus on Chinese numismatics.

The auction included the Chin Family Collection, the Frank Robinson Collection and part two of the Wa She Wong Collection, all of which shared a focus on Chinese numismatics.

A total of 2,377 of 2,702 lots offered, or 88 percent, sold.

The firm is scheduled to return to Hong Kong for two auctions in April and August of 2012.

Some additional highlights:

China, Anhwei Province, Year 24 (1898) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), T.A.S.C. letters placed in clockwise manner in the field, Lin-Ma 199 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming, edited by Ma Tak Wo), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 62, $101,575.

China, Chekiang Province, undated (circa 1899) silver 3 mace and 6 candareens coin (50 cents), LM-283, “finest certified of this type by NGC,” NGC MS-65, $83,650.

China, Chihli Province, Pei Yang Arsenal, Year 22 (1896) silver 10-cent coin, LM-442, “the finest certified by NGC,” NGC MS-63, $29,875.

China, Chihli Province, Pei Yang Arsenal, Year 24 (1898) silver dollar, LM-449, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64+, $59,750.

China, Chihli Province, Year 25 (1899) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-454, “tied for the finest certified by NGC, with only three coins in this grade,” NGC MS-64, $131,450.

China, Chihli Province, Pei Yang, Year 33 (1907) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens (dollar) coin, LM-464, NGC MS-63, $53,775.

China, Fengtien Province, Year 24 (1898) silver dollar, LM-471, “tied for finest certified by NGC with only three examples in this grade,” NGC MS-63, $77,675.

China, Fengtien Province, Year 24 (1898) silver dollar, LM-471, NGC MS-62, $65,725.

China, Fengtien Province, undated (circa 1899) 10-cash coin, NGC MS-63 brown, $35,850.

China, Fengtien Province, undated (circa 1903) 10-cash coin, NGC Extremely Fine 40, $38,837.50.

China, Fukien Province, Year 16 (1927) silver 20-cent pattern, Death of Sun Yat-Sen commemorative, LM-848, PCGS Specimen 64, $38,837.50.

China, Hunan Province, Year 11 (1922) silver dollar, Hunan Provincial Constitution commemorative, LM-867, NGC MS-65, $77,675.

China, Hunan Province, Year 11 (1922) silver dollar, Hunan Provincial Constitution commemorative, LM-867, NGC MS-65, $71,700.

China, Hupeh Province, Year 30 (1904) silver tael, small characters, LM-180, NGC MS-63, $89,625.

China, Hupeh Province, Year 30 (1904) silver tael, small characters, LM-180, PCGS MS-63, $95,600.

China, Hupeh Province, undated (circa 1909) silver 1 mace and 4.4 candareens coin (20 cents), LM-188, NGC MS-61, $298,750.

China, Kiangnan Province, undated (circa 1897) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-210a, NGC MS-63, $328,625.

China, Kiangnan Province, undated (1897) silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-210a, NGC About Uncirculated 58, $113,525.

China, Kiangnan Province, 1902 silver 7 mace and 2 candareens coin (dollar), LM-248, NGC MS-63, $47,800.

China, Kiangnan Province, 1906 pattern 2-cash coin, NGC MS-64 brown, $83,650.

China, Kirin Province, 1908 silver 3 mace and 6 candareens coin (half dollar), LM-577, NGC AU-55, $32,862.50.

China, Kweichow Province, Year 17 (1928) Auto silver dollar, LM-610, “the finest certified by NGC,” NGC MS-62, $131,450.

China, Shensi Province, undated (circa 1898) pattern for a silver 1 mace and 4.4 candareens coin (20 cents), LM-375, NGC Specimen 67, $83,650.

China, 1906 gold k’uping tael pattern, Tientsin Mint, LM-1023, NGC MS-62, $113,525.

China, 1907 gold k’uping tael pattern, Tientsin Mint, LM-1024, NGC MS-63, $131,450.

China, Year 1 (1916) gold $10 pattern, Tientsin Mint, signed L. GIORGI, commemorating Yuan Shih-Kai’s ascension to Emperor Hung Hsien, LM-1028, NGC AU-58, $203,150.

China, Shangtung, Year 15 (1926) gold $20 pattern, warlord Zhang Zhongchang, Tientsin Mint, LM-1065, NGC MS-64, $179,250.

China, Shangtung, Year 15 (1926) gold $10 dollars, warlord Zhang Zhongchang, Tientsin Mint, LM-1066, NGC MS-63, $89,625.

China, Empire, 1907 silver “Ting Wei” dollar pattern, LM-20, NGC MS-65, $131,450.

China, undated (circa 1910) silver “Tai Ching” dollar pattern, Tientsin Mint, LM-24, NGC MS-66, $167,300.

China, undated (circa 1910) silver “Tai Ching” dollar pattern, Tientsin Mint, LM-24, NGC MS-66, $101,575.

China, Year 3 (1911) Long Whisker Dragon silver dollar pattern, small characters, Tientsin Mint, LM-28, “old cabinet toning,” NGC MS-64, $328,625.

China, Year 16 (1927) silver dollar pattern commemorating the first appointment of Chu Yu-Pu as governor of Chihli Province, NGC MS-64, $101,575.

China, undated (1912) copper 10 cash pattern, NGC EF Details, Mount Removed, $65,725.

China, Year 4 (1854) Board of Revenue 50-tael note, Pick-A13b (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money 1368-1960 edited by George S. Cuhaj), Paper Money Guaranty Choice Very Fine 35 net, paper pull, $119,500.

China, undated (no date given) Shing Nih Chartered Bank Ltd. $1 note, unlisted in Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, Very Good, $47,800.

China, 1989 Dragon and Phoenix silver 20-yuan pattern, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $83,650.

China, 1989 Dragon and Phoenix silver 5-jiao pattern, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $101,575.

China, 1993 Panda gold 1,000-yuan coin, serial No. 4 from mintage of 99 pieces, Friedberg B2 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, $89,625.

China, 1993 gold 500-yuan coin, Lunar series, Year of the Rooster, F-B65, serial No. 31 from mintage of 99 pieces, NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo, $83,650.

China, 1993 gold 500-yuan coin, Chairman Mao’s birth centennial, F-78, serial No. 61 from 100 mintage, NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo, $167,300.

China, 1999 gold 2,000-yuan, Panda, F-B1, serial No. 1 from mintage of 68 pieces, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo, $286,800.

China, 2009 gold 10,000-yuan coin, 60th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo, $316,675. ¦