Polish 2008 commemoratives featured in Commemorative

Steven Bieda discusses three Polish coins issued to commemorate 400 years of Polish settlement in America in the most recent issue of The Commemorative Trail, the official journal of the Society for U.S. Commemorative Coins.

The three coins, all issued in 2008 by the Polish National Mint, feature a circulating commemorative 2-zloty coin composed of an alloy of Nordic gold (an alloy of copper, aluminum, tin and zinc), a 10-zloty coin featuring a translucent glass core surrounded by a .925 fine silver ring, and a .900 fine gold 100-zloty coin.

Other stories in the journal feature the 2011 September 11 National medal, the 2012 U.S. Infantry silver dollar, the 1936-S San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge half dollar and the 1936 Battle of Gettysburg 75th Anniversary half dollar.

For more information about the SUSCC, contact Gary Beedon by email at beedon@earthlink.net or by telephone at 714-963-6138.

Dues for membership in the SUSCC cost $20 for adults and $10 for juniors ages 17 years and younger. Applications may be mailed to Gary Beedon, P.O. Box 2335, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Membership runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. ¦