Poland issues two coins for 2022 Olympics

Poland has issued two commemorative coins marking the nation’s participation in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Poland’s past Olympic prowess is the inspiration for two 2022 coins celebrating the nation’s participation at the 2022 Olympics.

Poland issued a Proof .925 fine silver 10-zloty coin and a Proof .900 fine gold 200-zloty coin for the 2022 event.

The XXIV Olympic Winter Games were held in Beijing from Feb. 4 to 20.

The Chinese capital is the first city in history to host both the summer and winter games. Beijing itself hosted only the “ice” disciplines, while the “snow” disciplines were held at two resorts located at a distance of approximately 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) from the capital.

Poland’s past Olympic success

Poland first participated in the Winter Olympic Games as early as 1924, but it had to wait 32 years for its first medal, when Franciszek Gasienica Gron won the bronze medal in Nordic combined in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 1956.

The first Polish gold medallist of the Winter Olympic Games was the ski jumper, Wojciech Fortuna, who won the 1972 competition in Sapporo.

Ski jumping became the most successful discipline for Polish sport in subsequent winter competitions and is shown on one of the two 2022 coins.

Polish athletes winning Olympic medals for ski jumping include Adam Małysz (three silver medals and one bronze) and Kamil Stoch (three gold medals) and in the team competition, Stefan Hula, Maciej Kot, Dawid Kubacki and Kamil Stoch won the bronze medal.

Both coins were designed by Sebastian Mikołajczak.

Design details

The gold 200-złoty coin features a helmeted male ski jumper, mid-flight, surrounded by sparkling snowflakes.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Polish eagle and the denomination.

The obverse of the 10-złoty coin also shows the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, which is one of the buildings in the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, along with the image of an eagle established as the state emblem of the Republic of Poland, and the inscription RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA 2022. The reverse of the silver coin features a view from above of a female short track skater in action.

The silver 10-zloty coin weighs 14.14 grams, measures 32 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of up to 15,000 pieces.

The gold 200-zloty coin weighs 15.5 grams and has a 27-millimeter diameter and a mintage limit of 1,200 pieces.

Interested collectors will have to search the secondary market to obtain these coins.

