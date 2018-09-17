The king penguin is the third subject of the Pobjoy Mint’s 2018 series of Penguin 50-penny coins for the Falkland Islands.

King penguins have the second largest physical size among the world’s penguin species and have an overall population estimated at 1.2 million.

A new coin in the 2018 series of Falkland Island Penguin 50-penny coins, however, is far more rare.

The third coin in this year’s set of five coins from the Pobjoy Mint is now available, in a mintage limited to 7,500 pieces (as are the other coins in the series).

The 2018 coins feature the five breeds of penguin that are resident on the islands at some point during the course of a year.

The Falklands are known as the penguin capital of the world, but in the 18th century the beautiful birds were victimized for oil and, for some breeds, their skin. Conservation and awareness have changed such practices, and the penguins are now a favorite with tourists.

Pobjoy’s 2018 series features close-up head shots of the five penguins that inhabit the islands, each shown in color to enhance certain details.

King penguin facts

In the Falkland Islands, more than 1,000 breeding king penguin adults raise more than 500 chicks each year. Juveniles, covered in brown fluffy plumage, often appear larger than their sleek parents. The Falklands’ king penguin population is expanding, possibly a result of overcrowding further south at South Georgia.

The coin features a head shot of a king penguin with color highlighting the broad cheek patch in contrast to the surrounding dark feathers, and yellow-orange color at the top of the broad chest for which they are known.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 8 grams and measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

Earlier releases in the program highlight the macaroni (first) and gentoo (second) species, with the magellanic (fourth) and southern rockhopper (fifth) due soon to complete the program.

Each coin costs $14.95.

A collector album to hold the series is also available for $7; it shows a group of king penguins and includes information on each breed.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

