Pobjoy releases first primate coin in series
- Published: Apr 16, 2018, 5 AM
Primates are leaping onto coins issued by the British Pobjoy Mint in a new series from the Government of Gibraltar, with the first, featuring the Barbary ape, available now.
The 50-penny coin features an adult Barbary macaque with an infant on its back.
Gibraltar is the only area in Europe that has a wild monkey population, and that population is growing, in contrast to declining populations in Africa. The animals are known locally as Barbary apes or rock apes, even though they are actually monkeys.
The Diamond Finish Barbary Ape copper-nickel coin weighs 8 grams, measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces. The coin is available from the Pobjoy Mint’s website priced at $14.95. Also available is a magnetic collector’s album, priced at $7, which provides information about the individual primates.
The individual coin is packaged in a capsule inside a blue pouch, but if purchased with an album, no pouch will be supplied.
The chimpanzee, red colobus monkey, and baboon will be featured on the three additional coins that complete the series, which will be released later this year.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform