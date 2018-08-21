The Pobjoy Mint showcases the Hydra on its newest high relief Antique Finish 2-ounce silver Mythical Creatures coins.

Hydra from the 12 Labors of Hercules myth is the latest subject of the Pobjoy Mint’s Mythical Creatures series.

The Hydra design is the third coin in the series, which features five Antique Finish 2-ounce .999 fine silver coins illustrating myths known the world over.

The £4 coin is issued for the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Each coin is produced with high relief and is antique finished by hand to bring the amazing featured characters to life, according to Pobjoy.

The ancient myths contain morals which teach different virtues: love, courage, self-reliance and strength. They also teach that vices such as jealousy, greed, treachery and greed have consequences.

The third coin in this Pobjoy series features the Hydra. A further two coins will be released to add to this series featuring the Centaur and Medusa.

The Twelve Labors of Hercules were feats that Hercules was commissioned complete over 12 years as a penance — feats considered so difficult that they seemed impossible. The second Labor of Hercules was to kill the Lernean Hydra, a monstrous nine-headed serpent that terrorized the local countryside and attacked with poisonous venom.

This monster was not easily defeated, as one of the nine heads was immortal and therefore indestructible. The Hydra also had assistance from a huge crab that would bite Hercules’ foot.

After removing and destroying the eight mortal heads by sealing each neck to prevent growth of replacement heads, Hercules cut off the ninth head and buried it in the ground, covering it with a heavy rock.

The image on the coin shows Hercules fighting the Hydra, with the crab also shown attacking Hercules. The high relief and antique finish emphasize the Hydra’s monstrous features.

The coin weighs 62.21 grams, measures 50 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 650 pieces.

The capsulated coins are packaged in custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the certificate of authenticity.

The coin retails for $169.

Delivery begins on Aug. 22.

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the Pobjoy website.

