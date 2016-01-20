Pobjoy Mint's cat coin series continues in 2016

The Pobjoy Mint continues its annual cat coin series from the Isle of Man by showcasing the Havana brown, as seen on the Proof .999 fine silver version.

The Isle of Man’s cat coin series continues in 2016 with a new coin featuring the Havana brown.

The phrase “Chocolate Delights” is often used to describe Havana brown cats, according to the Pobjoy Mint, which issues the coins on behalf of the Isle of Man.

These chocolate brown cats have mesmerizing green eyes, and are alert, intelligent, and affectionate with the occasional mischievous personality, the mint said.

Connect with Coin World:

Havanas are a breed for the true cat connoisseur: it’s estimated that there are fewer than 1,000 in the world. Usually they are described as of medium size and structure, firm and muscular, exhibiting a sense of power yet also elegance and gracefulness. The two most distinctive features of the breed are its color and head shape. Its distinctive muzzle shape, coat color, large forward-tilted ears and striking green eyes set it apart from other breeds.

The reverse of the coins shows an image of a Havana brown cat with two kittens.

The obverse of each coin features a new effigy design of Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

An Uncirculated copper-nickel crown and Proof .999 fine silver crown feature the design.

Both coins measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter. The copper-nickel coin weighs 28.28 grams and the silver coin weighs 31.103 grams.

The copper-nickel coin is shipped in a Pobjoy Mint blue presentation pouch.

The silver version is encapsulated in an acrylic capsule for protection and housed in a red box accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The Uncirculated coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for $16.95 each.

The Proof coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces, and this version retails for $69.95 each.

For more information or to order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.