The fourth issue in the Pobjoy Mint’s 2021 Sea Creatures 50-penny series for the British Indian Ocean Territories showcases the checkerboard wrasse.

An intriguing wonder of nature found in the Indian Ocean and parts of nearby bodies of water will grace the latest offering in Pobjoy Mint’s Sea Creatures 50-penny series.

The colorful checkerboard wrasse is the fourth design for 2021 in this series, issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territories.

The small-sized fish (Halichoeres hortulanus) found in lagoons and sea reefs has the distinction of transformation in its life cycle. All are born female and, depending upon social cues experienced, can develop into males.

Additionally, the color of the fish is contingent on its age. Juveniles are white with stripes, dots and patches of black. At maturity, they have a black checkerboard pattern on a silver to green body, with other colors variously present.

Two versions available

The mature checkerboard wrasse is the subject pictured on these 50-penny offerings. Two coin versions are available, a Proof .925 fine silver coin and an Uncirculated copper-nickel “Diamond Finish” piece.

The previous coins in the Sea Creatures series were also all offered in the same two finishes.

The featured fish appears on the reverse, swimming by a coral reef, while the obverse showcases the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The copper-nickel coin comes with a protective pouch for safekeeping. A clamshell presentation case with certificate of authenticity is offered with the sterling silver coin.

A special color album is available for all six coins planned for the Sea Creatures series, as a separate purchase. Previous releases depicted the chagos anemone, the powder blue tang and the emperor angelfish.

Both coins are available for pre-order at press time June 15, with delivery scheduled to begin June 28.

The silver 50-penny coin has a mintage of 175 pieces with a retail price of $69.95.

Mintage for the copper-nickel coin is 2,750, offered at a retail price of $19.95.

For more information, or to purchase the coins, visit the website at www.pobjoymint.com.

