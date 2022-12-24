Pobjoy Mint releases half-gram gold Walking Liberty coin

The Pobjoy Mint’s new 2022 half-gram gold $4 coin shares a design with two previous releases celebrating the 75th anniversary of the final Walking Liberty half dollar.

The Pobjoy Mint has released a 2022 half-gram gold version of its design commemorating the final Walking Liberty half dollar.

The new Proof $4 coin from British Virgin Islands joins Uncirculated copper-nickel and Brilliant Uncirculated Reverse Frosted 1-ounce silver editions also released in 2022.

The Walking Liberty half dollar was a United States coin minted from 1916 to 1947, designed by sculptor and engraver Adolph A. Weinman.

The Proof .999 fine gold version for the British Virgin Islands, like the originals and the previous iterations from Pobjoy, features a left-profile portrait of Liberty walking toward the sun, which is cresting a mountain on the horizon, as she prepares to greet a new day.

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Liberty, draped in the American flag, reaches toward the sun with her right hand and carries branches of oak and laurel in her left hand, symbolizing both civil and military glory.

An eagle is depicted at the left of Liberty on the Pobjoy coin, and like the eagle in the U.S. coin’s reverse design, the American national bird has its wings unfolded, fearless in spirit and conscious of its power. The eagle’s vigilant gaze and poised bearing represent the courage and bravery of the United States.

Despite the Walking Liberty half dollar’s discontinuation after 30 years, the design remains extremely popular, and the obverse featuring Liberty continues in use on American Eagle silver dollars since 1986, with a few modifications.

Specifications

Approved by Buckingham Palace, these coins carry an effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The Proof $4 coin weighs 0.5 gram and measures 11 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 199 pieces and retails for $99.95.

To order visit the issuer’s website, www.pobjoy.com.

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