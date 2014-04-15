Pobjoy Mint official presents coin to Pope Francis in Vatican City
- Published: Apr 15, 2014, 11 AM
On March 26, Taya Pobjoy, managing director of Pobjoy Mint, visited Vatican City and presented a coin to Pope Francis.
The coin, which was issued in 2013 by the Central Bank of the Seychelles and produced by the private Pobjoy Mint, celebrates Pope Francis’ accession as the latest Pontiff about a year ago.
The reverse of the coin features a cameo of the pope surrounded by a rosary and images of the 14 Stations of the Cross. The 14 Stations appear in nearly every Catholic Church in the world as well as some churches of other religions, and reflect the story of Christ’s condemnation by Pontius Pilate, and his crucifixion and death.
The obverse of the coin depicts the coat of arms of Seychelles.
A predecessor, Pope John Paul II, visited the Seychelles, a predominantly Catholic country, in 1986. Seychelles will soon issue a new coin to celebrate the canonization of Pope John Paul II on April 27, when he will become patron saint of World Youth Day.
For more information about coins of the Pobjoy Mint, visit its website at www.pobjoy.com.
