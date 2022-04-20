Pobjoy Mint marks Falklands War anniversary on 2022 £2 coin

The Pobjoy Mint marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War with this Proof gold-plated silver £2 coin for the Falklands.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands was escalated significantly on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentine troops landed on the islands and hoisted their flag.

By June 14, 1982, nearly 1,000 people lost their lives during the 74-day conflict, but the United Kingdom claimed victory, and now celebrates June 14 as Liberation Day, which commemorates the end of the occupation of the Falkland Islands by Argentina.

Islanders gather at Christ Church Cathedral to mark the occasion with a thanksgiving service, followed by wreath laying at the Liberation Monument and a military parade. The day is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands.

The Pobjoy Mint, which is based in Surrey, England, has issued two £2 coins marking the 40th anniversary of the liberation.

The year 2022 is designated “Looking Forward at Forty” year, a special way of taking time to reflect on the achievements made following their hard-won freedom, and to look forward to the next 40 years of life in the Falkland Islands, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

A number of events will take place throughout the year in the Falkland Islands and the UK, to commemorate the sacrifices made in 1982, and to celebrate the progress made in the Islands over the past 40 years.

A battle begins

The battle of the islands (which the Argentines call the Malvinas) was sparked by Leopoldo Galtieri, president of Argentina. His declining popularity due to civil rights abuses and the worsening economic crisis in Argentina led him to invade the long-contested islands on April 2.

The British government, then led by Margaret Thatcher, responded to this attack by sending a large task force to recapture the Islands.

The campaign launched by Thatcher, which probably initiated her nickname of the “Iron Lady,” was one of the most memorable events in post-World War British history, in which British forces operated 8,000 miles from home and in terrible conditions.

Four decades later, the Falklands remain contested by Argentina, which has issued several coins and bank notes over the years laying claim to the land.

The Falklands have issued their own commemorative pieces too, with the 2022 coins the latest salvo in the numismatic skirmish.

Specifications

Ringed-bimetallic copper-nickel and gold-plated silver versions of the 2022 design are available.

The obverse of the coins feature the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The reverse depicts the Falklands 40th logo, which pairs the number 40 with the Union Jack and incorporates various aspects of life on the Falkland Islands.

Both £2 coins weigh 12 grams and measure 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

The Brilliant Uncirculated coin has a mintage limit of 2,750 pieces and is presented in a colorful card. It retails for $19.95.

The Proof .999 fine gold-plated version has a mintage limit of 199 pieces and retails for $79.95.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter