Pobjoy Mint launches turquoise titanium seahorse coin

The Pobjoy Mint’s colored titanium coin series continues with the release of a 2017 turquoise titanium $5 coin on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government

The 2017 coin features the seahorse. Besides the unusual equine shape, seahorses are unique because, unlike most other fish, they are monogamous and mate for life. Rarer still, they are among the few animal species on Earth in which the male carries the unborn young.

This 2017 coin depicts an adult and baby seahorse with their tails entwined around sea foliage.

Due to the difficulty of striking titanium coins and the fact that titanium reacts differently with every strike, each seahorse coin is technically different from all others.

The coin’s obverse effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is used exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The .990 fine turquoise titanium $5 coin weighs 10 grams, measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The design is also available in two other versions. An Uncirculated copper-nickel dollar weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. A .925 fine silver $10 coin weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

The copper-nickel coin retails for $16.95 each, the silver coin retails for $65, and the titanium coin is priced at $59.

The copper-nickel coin is shipped in a blue presentation pouch. The silver and titanium coins are encapsulated and housed in a red box with a certificate of authenticity.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.