Pobjoy Mint issues penguin bullion with king’s image

Pobjoy Mint and the British Antarctic Territory showcase the emperor penguin on a new 1-ounce silver bullion coin.

Emperor penguins are the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species, and are unique to the British Antarctic Territory.

BAT, in conjunction with the Pobjoy Mint, has just issued 1-ounce .999 fine silver £1 bullion coins showcasing the endemic flightless bird.

The Reverse Frosted 2023 bullion coin is Pobjoy’s first bullion coin featuring an effigy of King Charles III and the first of its kind issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory.

The emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) is the only animal to inhabit the open ice of Antarctica during the winter, trekking 50 to 120 kilometers over the ice to breeding colonies.

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The male and female are similar in plumage and size with black dorsal sides and head, a white belly, pale yellow breast and bright yellow ear patches.

The female lays a single egg, which is incubated by the male while the female returns to the sea to feed.

Design details

The reverse of the coin shows two emperor penguins standing on the ice.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an uncouped portrait of King Charles III (which means the likeness encompassed some of the shoulders) produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

A silver bullion privy mark P is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint Reverse Frosted bullion coins.

Bullion coins are attractive due to their intrinsic metal value, and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase, according to Pobjoy.

The coin weighs 31.103 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

Single coins are available directly from Pobjoy for $31.95 each. A lot of 10 is available for $318 and a group of 20 costs $633.

To order, or learn more, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

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