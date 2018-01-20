Pobjoy Mint issues pair of colorful titanium coins

Copper-nickel versions of the £2 coins display the same designs, but are slightly larger and heavier than the titanium versions.

Manta rays are tender giants of the bright blue sea, as seen on a new colorful titanium coin issued by the Pobjoy Mint.

Coconut crabs are found in the waters of British Indian Ocean Territory, the issuer of a new colorful titanium £2 coin featuring the creature.

Two new coins from the Pobjoy Mint offer tropical flair to coin collectors. The coins celebrate the coconut crab and the manta ray, in colorful titanium.

Two new coins from the Pobjoy Mint offer tropical flair to coin collectors.

The 2018 £2 coins from British Indian Ocean Territory highlight the coconut crab and the manta ray.

The coconut crab is the world’s largest land arthropod and is widely found in the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Manta rays are majestic creatures with an immense size yet graceful nature.

Collectors’ Clearinghouse author Mike Diamond identifies a new kind of error. Also inside this issue, protecting your paper money collection from mold and advice for participating in online auctions.

Designs for each creature are available in an Uncirculated copper-nickel or colorful titanium version (the Pobjoy Mint does not identify the finish for its titanium coins).

The obverses of all the coins feature the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Creepy coconut crabs

Coconut crabs are famous for their massive size, weighing over 4 kilograms and with a leg span that can reach over 1 meter. This makes these crabs the largest land-living arthropods in the world. They are found throughout Indonesia, Indian Ocean and parts of the Pacific.

Although their name suggests that they primarily feed on coconuts, this is not the case, as coconuts make up a relatively small proportion of their diet. They can, however, be found climbing the coconut palms and occasionally using a broken coconut shell as protection.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Recent footage has shown a coconut crab hunting a sea bird. Having caught the bird, its powerful claws easily broke the bird’s wings, and then more crabs, smelling the kill, descended to feed on the defenseless bird.

Coconut crabs are extensively hunted on islands they share with a human population, as the crab’s flesh is considered both a delicacy and an aphrodisiac. When the tables are turned and they manage to pinch a human, they can cause considerable pain and can continue to grip for a long time. One technique used to encourage them to release their powerful grip is to tickle their underbelly!

The coin design shows two large coconut crabs, one on the shore feasting on the flesh of a coconut and the other climbing a coconut palm.

The titanium coconut crab coin is golden brown in color.

Magical manta rays

The Manta Ray coins show the animal skimming above the coral-covered ocean floor accompanied by a group of remoras.

The titanium version features a brilliant dark blue color.

Manta rays are found circumtropically in warm, temperate waters and are large rays with triangular pectoral fins, horn-shaped cephalic fins and gaping forward-facing mouths. They are pelagic filter feeders that consume large quantities of zooplankton that they collect by swimming open-mouthed through the water.

Manta rays, gentle giants despite their huge size (up to 7 meters across), pose no risk to humans. This is in contrast to sting rays, which can deliver a fatal sting.

Humans, in fact, are the greatest risk to the rays, and the animal is now considered vulnerable due to overfishing. The rays often get tangled in nets, as they are unable to swim backwards. Once entangled, they drown, as they have a constant requirement to flush oxygen rich water over their gills.

As titanium reacts differently with every strike, each titanium coin is technically different and varies slightly in color from the other. The strike also produces a lined effect on the coins that is unique to this metal.

The titanium £2 coins weighs 10 grams and measure 36.1 millimeters in diameter. Both designs have a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and each coin costs $59.

The copper-nickel versions weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter. The copper-nickel versions are limited to mintages of 10,000 pieces each, and each coin costs $16.95.

The titanium coin is protected by an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a red box that includes a certificate of authenticity. The copper-nickel coin is shipped in a Pobjoy Mint pouch.

To order, or for more information, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.