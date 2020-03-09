The Pobjoy Mint has issued its first 50-penny coin for the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. The coin celebrates the HMS Resolution, which was used by Captain James Cook to visit the island.

Pobjoy Mint has issued the first 50-penny coin on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands government.

The new coin features the HMS Resolution, the ship that was captained by James Cook.

The year 2020 marks the bicentenary of the reign of George III, Britain’s longest-reigning king.

During his reign in 1775, explorer Capt. Cook made the first landing, survey and mapping of South Georgia in the HMS Resolution. Cook was a British explorer, navigator, cartographer in the Royal Navy.

As instructed by the admiralty, on Jan. 17, 1775, he took possession of the island for Britain and renamed the land “Isle of Georgia” for King George III.

Design on the coin

The design of the coin features Cook’s ship HMS Resolution, which was a sloop of the Royal Navy that Cook called “the ship of my choice” and “the fittest for service of any I have seen.”

The ship was originally launched in 1770, making 2020 the 250th anniversary of its launch.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Two versions of the coin were issued, an Uncirculated copper-nickel version and a Proof .925 fine silver example.

Both coins weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated coin has a mintage limit of 2,750 pieces and retails for $14.95. The silver coin was limited to 175 mintage and has sold out.

To order the Uncirculated coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint here.

