Pobjoy Mint issues Lunar Year of the Monkey coin

Silver $10 charm-shaped coin for the Lunar Year of the Monkey may be worn as a necklace but is encapsulated for collectors.

Proof silver $10 charm-shaped Lunar Year of the Monkey coin from the Pobjoy Mint features colorful cherry blossoms on the reverse.

Packaging for the bronze $1 charm coin is festively decorated to mark the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Monkey.

The bronze $1 Lunar Year of the Monkey coin from the British Virgin Islands has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and costs $29.95.

The Pobjoy Mint has issued bronze and silver coins that are produced in the shape of a Chinese lock charm to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year, which, beginning on Feb. 8, 2016, is the Lunar Year of the Monkey.

This type of charm is based on the traditional Chinese device used to safeguard possessions and property and its main purpose is to protect a person from evil and to bring good luck, fortune, official rank and long life, according to the Pobjoy Mint. The Chinese New Year can fall anywhere between late January and the middle of February, and these lock charms are usually presented to family and loved ones and placed under pillows at the time of the Lunar New Year.

The Uncirculated bronze $1 and Proof silver $10 coins show an intrepid monkey walking along a branch surrounded by cherry blossoms, among the most popular flower symbols of good luck. The silver coin is highlighted with color on the cherry blossoms.

The obverse features a new effigy design of Queen Elizabeth II exclusively used by Pobjoy Mint.

Both coins are 46 millimeters wide and 32.86 millimeters tall.

The bronze $1 coin weighs 22.8 grams, has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and costs $29.95.

The silver $10 coin weighs 31.103 grams, has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $169.

To learn more details, and order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.