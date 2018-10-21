The Pobjoy Mint has issued the fourth of five coins in its 2018 Penguin coin series for Falkland Islands.

The fourth of five coins in the Pobjoy Mint’s 2018 Penguin series is now available, and the coin showcases the Magellanic penguin.

The series’ five 50-penny coins feature the five breeds of penguin that are resident on Falkland Islands at some point during the course of the year.

Known as the penguin capital of the world, the Falkland Islands are home to more penguins than people, making the islands the best place to see these birds in the wild.

Inside Coin World: Jefferson 5-cent coin turns 80: Our Cover Feature this month focuses on 80 years of the Jefferson 5-cent coin, while our World Coins and Paper Money features focus on festivals and value-added notes.

The 2018 series of coins features close-up head shots of the birds, each shown in color to enhance the detail.

The Pobjoy Mint also offers a special collector’s album to hold the set, which sets the coins against an image of a group of king penguins and includes information on each breed.

The Magellanic penguin is a summer resident of the Falkland Islands, arriving to breed beginning in early September, when they return to the same burrow they left the year before.

Adults have conspicuous black and white bands on their heads, neck and breast. The breed is medium sized, with black backs and white abdomens. They also feature two black bands across their chests with the lower band shaped like an upside down horseshoe.

The fourth coin features a head shot of a Magellanic penguin shown in color that highlights the distinctive circular markings on their heads.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 8 grams and measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $14.95.

The folder costs an additional $7.

To order the coins or holder, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter